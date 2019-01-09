Modern Board Games for Adults & Teens at KCPL

Modern board games run the gamut from collaborative storytelling to clever scheming to remembering (or wildly guessing) historical facts. In short, there’s something for everyone.
Join us for a casual evening of board games and an opportunity to try out the newest games in KCPL’s collection, including Sushi Go!, Topiary, The Fox and the Forest, Azul, and Love Letter. There will be strategy, hilarity, meeples, and more! Gamers of all experience levels are welcome.
For more information about upcoming programs, visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410-778-3636.
Wednesday, January 23 | 6-8pm
Kent County Public Library | Chestertown Branch
