Unitarians to Celebrate “Eve of the Eve” on December 23

At 7 p.m. on Sunday evening, December 23, Rev. Sue Browning will lead the congregation in a ceremony entitled “Eve of the Eve: A Service of Unity,” at the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River, 914 Gateway Dr., Chestertown. Join UUCR for a special service, complete with music, story, and the candle-light tradition of closing with “Silent Night.” This year with Rev. Sue Browning we’ll reflect on the ways winter holidays offer a sense of oneness with all humanity. Philip Dutton will lead us in song.

Light refreshments will be served. All are welcome! Call 410-778-3440 for more information.