Unitarians to Celebrate “Eve of the Eve” on December 23

At 7 p.m. on Sunday evening, December 23, Rev. Sue Browning will lead the congregation in a ceremony entitled “Eve of the Eve: A Service of Unity,” at the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River, 914 Gateway Dr., Chestertown. Join UUCR for a special service, complete with music, story, and the candle-light tradition of closing with “Silent Night.” This year with Rev. Sue Browning we’ll reflect on the ways winter holidays offer a sense of oneness with all humanity. Philip Dutton will lead us in song.
Light refreshments will be served. All are welcome! Call 410-778-3440 for more information.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.