Academy Art Museum Announces January 2019 Events

EXHIBITIONS

The following Academy Art Museum exhibitions are sponsored by the Talbot County Arts Council and the Maryland State Arts Council.

The Annual Members’ Exhibition: The Museum @ 60

Through January 13, 2019

Free Docent Tours: Wednesdays, 11 a.m.-12 noon, meet at Front Desk

In honor of the Museum’s 60th Anniversary, the Museum has suggested the theme of “60” for its 2018 Members’ Exhibition inviting its members to get creative, imaginative and experimental with the theme with works in any medium.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Open MIC

Second Monday Each Month

January 14 – Resolutions/Revolutions

7 to 9 p.m.

ADULT CLASSES

A Fundamentals of Drawing: Shape, Value and Composition

Instructor: Katie Cassidy

6 weeks: January 15–February 19

Tuesdays, 10 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Cost: $185 Members, $222 Non-members

Foundations of Portrait Drawing

Instructor: Bradford Ross

6 weeks: January 17–February 21

Thursdays, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Cost: $175 Members, $235 Non-members

Drawing the Human Figure (Session 1)

Instructor: Bradford Ross

6 weeks: January 16-February 20

Wednesdays: 10 a.m.-1p.m.

Cost: $175 Members, $235 Non-members

(Plus a non-refundable model fee [TBD] paid to the instructor at the first class)

6th Annual WINTER CHALLENGE – A Painting a Day for 30 Days!

Instructor: Diane DuBois Mullaly

5 weeks: January 19, 26, February 2, 9, 16. Saturdays 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Cost: $175 Members, $210 Non-members

Realism to Abstraction

Instructor: Sheryl Southwick

6 weeks: January 15-February 19

Tuesdays, 1 -3:30 p.m.

Cost: $195 Members, $234 Non-members

Pastel: Capturing the Illusion of Light

Instructor: Katie Cassidy

6 weeks: January 16–February 20

Wednesdays, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Cost: $195 Members, $234 Non-members

Intermediate and Advanced Potter’s Wheel

Instructor: Paul Aspell

Two 6-week sessions: January 14 – February 18 and March 11–April 15

Mondays, 1–3 p.m.

Cost: $205 Members, $245 Non-members

Beginning and Intermediate Potter’s Wheel

Instructor: Paul Aspell

Two 6-week sessions: January 16–February 20 and March 13–April 17

Wednesdays, 9:30–11:30 a.m.

Cost: $205 Members, $245 Non-members

Intermediate /Advanced Hand Building

Instructor: Paul Aspell

Two 6-week sessions: January 16–February 20 and March 13–April 17

Wednesdays, 1–3 p.m.

Cost: $205 Members, $245 Non-members

Beginning / Intermediate / Advanced Pottery

Instructor: Steven Walker

Two 6-week sessions: January 16–February 20 and March 13–April 17

Wednesdays, 6–8 p.m.

Cost: $205 Members, $245 Non-members

Photography: Tame Your Camera and Beyond Digital

Instructor: Sahm Doherty-Sefton

Two workshops; sign up for one or both

Part 1: Fundamentals of Photography 3 Weeks: January 16, 23, 30

Wednesdays, 6–8 p.m.

Cost: $100 Members, $120 Non-members

CHILDREN’S CLASSES

After-School Art Club

Grades 1 through 4

Instructor: Susan Horsey

Eight Fridays: January 4–February 22 and March 1–April 26 (No class on April 19) 3:30–4:30 p.m.

Cost: $120 Members, $130 Non-Members

Design and Print Your Own T-Shirt!

Instructor: Chris Pittman

For students in grades 6–12

Mondays & Wednesdays: January 28, 30, February 4, 6, 11, 13, 4:30–5:30 p.m.

Cost: $105 Members, $115 Non-member

Winter/Spring Homeschool Classes

Instructors: Constance Del Nero for ages 6 to 9 years and Susan Horsey for ages 10+

Early Winter Session: January 4 – February 8

Midwinter Session: February 15 – March 22

All classes meet on Fridays from 1 – 2:30 p.m.

PERFORMING ARTS CLASSES

Piano & Guitar Lessons

Instructor: Raymond Remesch

Contact Instructor for further information at (410) 829-0335 or rayremesch@gmail.com

Voice Lessons

Instructor: Georgiann Gibson

Contact instructor for Information at (410) 829-2525 or georgiann@atlanticbb.net.

Ballroom and Latin Dance

Instructor: Amanda Showell

Contact instructor for information at (302) 377-3088 or visit dancingontheshore.com.

For additional information, visit academyartmuseum.org or call the Museum at 410-822-2787.