Academy Art Museum Announces January 2019 Events

The following Academy Art Museum exhibitions are sponsored by the Talbot County Arts Council and the Maryland State Arts Council.
The Annual Members’ Exhibition: The Museum @ 60
Through January 13, 2019
Free Docent Tours: Wednesdays, 11 a.m.-12 noon, meet at Front Desk
In honor of the Museum’s 60th Anniversary, the Museum has suggested the theme of “60” for its 2018 Members’ Exhibition inviting its members to get creative, imaginative and experimental with the theme with works in any medium.
Open MIC
Second Monday Each Month
January 14 – Resolutions/Revolutions
7 to 9 p.m.
A Fundamentals of Drawing: Shape, Value and Composition
Instructor: Katie Cassidy
6 weeks: January 15–February 19
Tuesdays, 10 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Cost: $185 Members, $222 Non-members
Foundations of Portrait Drawing
Instructor: Bradford Ross
6 weeks: January 17–February 21
Thursdays, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
Cost: $175 Members, $235 Non-members
Drawing the Human Figure (Session 1)
Instructor: Bradford Ross
6 weeks: January 16-February 20
Wednesdays: 10 a.m.-1p.m.
Cost: $175 Members, $235 Non-members
(Plus a non-refundable model fee [TBD] paid to the instructor at the first class)
6th Annual WINTER CHALLENGE – A Painting a Day for 30 Days!
Instructor: Diane DuBois Mullaly
5 weeks: January 19, 26, February 2, 9, 16. Saturdays 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Cost: $175 Members, $210 Non-members
Realism to Abstraction
Instructor: Sheryl Southwick
6 weeks: January 15-February 19
Tuesdays, 1 -3:30 p.m.
Cost: $195 Members, $234 Non-members
Pastel: Capturing the Illusion of Light
Instructor: Katie Cassidy
6 weeks: January 16–February 20
Wednesdays, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
Cost: $195 Members, $234 Non-members
Intermediate and Advanced Potter’s Wheel
Instructor: Paul Aspell
Two 6-week sessions: January 14 – February 18 and March 11–April 15
Mondays, 1–3 p.m.
Cost: $205 Members, $245 Non-members
Beginning and Intermediate Potter’s Wheel
Instructor: Paul Aspell
Two 6-week sessions: January 16–February 20 and March 13–April 17
Wednesdays, 9:30–11:30 a.m.
Cost: $205 Members, $245 Non-members
Intermediate /Advanced Hand Building
Instructor: Paul Aspell
Two 6-week sessions: January 16–February 20 and March 13–April 17
Wednesdays, 1–3 p.m.
Cost: $205 Members, $245 Non-members
Beginning / Intermediate / Advanced Pottery
Instructor: Steven Walker
Two 6-week sessions: January 16–February 20 and March 13–April 17
Wednesdays, 6–8 p.m.
Cost: $205 Members, $245 Non-members
Photography: Tame Your Camera and Beyond Digital
Instructor: Sahm Doherty-Sefton
Two workshops; sign up for one or both
Part 1: Fundamentals of Photography 3 Weeks: January 16, 23, 30
Wednesdays, 6–8 p.m.
Cost: $100 Members, $120 Non-members
After-School Art Club
Grades 1 through 4
Instructor: Susan Horsey
Eight Fridays: January 4–February 22 and March 1–April 26 (No class on April 19) 3:30–4:30 p.m.
Cost: $120 Members, $130 Non-Members
Design and Print Your Own T-Shirt!
Instructor: Chris Pittman
For students in grades 6–12
Mondays & Wednesdays: January 28, 30, February 4, 6, 11, 13, 4:30–5:30 p.m.
Cost: $105 Members, $115 Non-member
Winter/Spring Homeschool Classes
Instructors: Constance Del Nero for ages 6 to 9 years and Susan Horsey for ages 10+
Early Winter Session: January 4 – February 8
Midwinter Session: February 15 – March 22
All classes meet on Fridays from 1 – 2:30 p.m.
Piano & Guitar Lessons
Instructor: Raymond Remesch
Contact Instructor for further information at (410) 829-0335 or rayremesch@gmail.com
Voice Lessons
Instructor: Georgiann Gibson
Contact instructor for Information at (410) 829-2525 or georgiann@atlanticbb.net.
Ballroom and Latin Dance
Instructor: Amanda Showell
Contact instructor for information at (302) 377-3088 or visit dancingontheshore.com.
For additional information, visit academyartmuseum.org or call the Museum at 410-822-2787.
