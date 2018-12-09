Free Presentation by Carolyn Jeppsen at WRUS December 13

by

Wye River Upper School is hosting an informative presentation by Carolyn Jeppsen, The Road Less Traveled: The Case for Internships and Work-based Learning After High School on Thursday, December 13 from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm. This event is free and open to the public and will be held on the School’s campus at 316 S. Commerce St., Centreville, MD. Jeppsen will present the landscape for employment and post-secondary outcomes for young people with learning and attention issues and the importance of work-based learning or internships as a valuable path for young people transitioning from high school to career and/or to college. Carolyn is a mother of children learning disabilities and a passionate advocate for the need for ongoing discourse on new approaches to transition that are holistic, positive, and most importantly – effective. Jeppsen is the Co-Founder and CEO/President of BroadFutures, a DC-based nonprofit serving young people ages 18-26 with learning and related disabilities through an innovative training, mentoring and paid internship program.

Please register through the school’s website and take note of directions to get past the construction on Commerce Street. https://www.wyeriverupperschool.org/about/speakerseries/

Wye River Upper School is a coed, independent high school for bright students with learning differences such as ADHD, dyslexia or anxiety. Students who learn differently discover through innovation, develop with rigor, and celebrate their strengths at Wye River while preparing for success in college, career, and life. For more information or to schedule a visit, contact Katie Theeke at katietheeke@wyeriverupperschool.org, 410-758-2922.