Academy Art Museum Announces 2018 Members’ Exhibition Awards

by

The Academy Art Museum is celebrating The Annual Members’ Exhibition: The Museum @ 60 through January 13, 2019. In honor of this milestone, Museum members were invited to get creative, imaginative and experimental around the suggested “60” theme in any medium. New York Artist Emily Lombardo, the Museum’s first Artist-in-Residence, served as Judge for the exhibition and presented the exhibition awards.

At the festive exhibition, the following awards were given: The Best in Show in Honor of Lee Lawrie – Mary Ann Schindler for YvesK (Galerie) Iris Clert MCMLVIII; The Jane Shannahan Hill Offutt Memorial Award for Painting – David Plumb for Self Portrait; Arielle Marks Award for Best Print (excluding photography) – Rosemary Cooley for Eddies and Flows; Samuel Sands Sporting Art Award – Virginia Perram for Untitled [decoys]; M. Susan Stewart Award for Best Collage – Sheryl Southwick for Happy Birthday; Best Seascape in Honor of David T. Grafton – Sahm Doherty Sefton for At Last; Nancy South Reybold Award for Contemporary Art, sponsored by Main Street Gallery, Cambridge, and Nancy’s Artist Friends – Alison Cooley for Tidal 7180; Trippe Gallery Award for Best Work on Paper – Christie Taylor for Bunatrahir Bay, County Mayo, Ireland; Best Landscape Award, sponsored by the St. Michaels Art League – Armando R. Ortiz for After the Storm;Academy Clay Award sponsored by an anonymous donor – Nancy McNary-Smith for Three Sisters; Excellence in Photography – Matt Moore for Empty Pedestals; Ben Franklin Crafts Awards – Joseph Minarick for Untitled (LVd’I), Alan Wald for Artemis and Actaeon, and James Malaro for LX.

The Members’ Exhibition is sponsored by the Talbot County Arts Council, the Maryland State Arts Council and the Star-Democrat. For further information, call 410-822-2787.

Photo: First row, left to right, are Alan Wald, Emily Lombardo, Joseph Minarick, and Nancy McNary-Smith. Pictured middle row, left to right, are Ben Simons, Director; Sahm Doherty-Sefton, Mary Ann Schindler, and Rosemary Cooley. Pictured back row, left to right, are Sheryl Southwick, David Plumb, Matthew Moore, and Armando R. Ortiz. Absent from the photo are award winners Alison Cooley, James Malaro, and Virginia Perram.