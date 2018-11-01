Community Thanksgiving Service November 14

by

Chester Valley Ministers’ Association (CVMA) will host a Community Thanksgiving Service of worship, praise and music at the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River (UUCR) on Wednesday, November 14, at 5:00 p.m. All are welcome. Tea and cookies will be served in the hall as people begin to gather at 4:30 p.m.

This year’s event is being coordinated by Rev. Mae Etta Moore, Dr. Gary Schiff and JoAnn Fairchild Wood, with musical direction by Philip Dutton. It is free and open to the public. The Rev. Dr. Helen Lockwood will deliver the Thanksgiving homily. Any donations will benefit the Good Neighbor Fund.

The UUCR sanctuary is located at 914 Gateway Drive in Chestertown. Contact 410-758 1088 or jfairchild2@washcoll.edu for more information about the event, or CVMA president Rev. James Van de Wal (revjames@juno.com) to make a tax-deductible donation to the Good Neighbor Fund. This fund provides emergency assistance to local families to help pay rent, utilities, or other one-time expenses.