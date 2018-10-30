WC Increases First-in-the-Nation Automatic Scholarship for National Honor Society Students

by

College just became more affordable for National Honor Society (NHS) graduates enrolling at Washington College. The only institution of higher education in the country to offer an automatic scholarship to NHS students, WC has announced an increase in its scholarship award from $15,000, to $18,000 annually.

The increase reflects the College’s ongoing commitment to make higher education accessible to all students, especially those who demonstrate promise as tomorrow’s leaders. To qualify, students must be NHS members at the time of admission to the College. The scholarship is awarded for up to four years, contingent on the student maintaining a 3.0 GPA.

“We are so proud to offer this opportunity to National Honor Society students,” said Lorna J. Hunter, WC’s Vice President for Enrollment Management. “These scholars are poised to build a strong campus community and use their experience here as a platform for lasting service and leadership. They are extremely deserving of our support, and we are honored to welcome them to our campus.”

“We are delighted that Washington College recognizes the value NHS students bring to their campus,” said Nara Lee, Director of the National Honor Society, a program of the National Association of Secondary School Principals. “The students’ proven commitment to scholarship, leadership, service, and character places them on a path to lifelong contribution in every community they enter. NHS welcomes Washington College as a partner who invests in the potential of these extraordinary students and is committed to cultivating a strong pipeline of tomorrow’s citizen-leaders.”

Washington College has been offering an automatic scholarship to NHS students for more than 20 years. According to the NHS, it is the only institution of higher education in the U.S. to do so.

The scholarship increase will take effect for students enrolled for the Fall 2019 semester, with an application deadline of November 15 for Early Decision, December 1 for Early Action, and February 15 for Regular Decision. Visit washcoll.edu/academic-tuition-scholarships for more information about Washington College Academic Tuition Scholarships.

About National Honor Society

A program of the National Association of Secondary School Principals, the National Honor Society (NHS) is the nation’s premier organization established to recognize outstanding high school students. More than just an honor roll, NHS serves to recognize those students who have demonstrated excellence in the areas of scholarship, service, leadership, and character. These characteristics have been associated with membership in the organization since its beginning in 1921. Today, it is estimated that more than one million students participate in NHS activities. NHS chapters are found in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, many U.S. territories, and Canada.

About Washington College

Founded in 1782, Washington College is the tenth oldest college in the nation and the first chartered under the new Republic. It enrolls approximately 1,450 undergraduates from more than 35 states and a dozen nations. With an emphasis on hands-on, experiential learning in the arts and sciences, and more than 40 multidisciplinary areas of study, the College is home to nationally recognized academic centers in the environment, history, and writing. Learn more at washcoll.edu