African American Legacy and Heritage in Jazz, Blues, & Gospel

Sumner Hall strives to promote an understanding of the African American experience within the context of American history and culture and to serve as a showcase for the African American experience on the Eastern Shore of Maryland.

An important part of this history and culture is the legacy of Black America in jazz, gospel, and blues. This year we will shed much needed light on this immense body of music by offering a concert series produced for Sumner Hall by retired Mainstay founder and director, Tom McHugh.

McHugh contacted his friends who have performed at the Mainstay over the years to take the stage at Sumner Hall for this unique series. The list includes Grammy nominees, WC Handy awardees, national names and local favorites. In addition to great music by outstanding performers, we will open the floor for questions and discussion at the end of each concert. Join us for this unique celebration of African American culture and history.

To learn more, contact Tom McHugh: tommchugh38@gmail.com. Tickets for the first show are now available: https://aalhconcertseries.eventbrite.com.

November 10 / 7 pm

MSG Acoustic Blues Trio Showcases the Piedmont Blues

https://www.acousticbluesmsg.com/

December 8 / 7

Daryl Davis Offers Boogie-Woogie and a Message

www.daryldavis.com

February 9 / 7 pm

Philip Dutton Plays New Orleans Piano

https://www.reverbnation.com/philipduttonthealligators

March 1 / 7 pm

Guy Davis is on the Road with Blues and Songster Ramblings

https://www.guydavis.com

April 13 / 7 pm

Jason Blythe and the University of Delaware Band Re-create the Lester Young Trio

Facebook: “Jason Blythe – Musician”

May 11/ 7 pm

Karen Somerville Sings Mahalia, Aretha. . .and More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z_xzSym5RNw

June 1 / 7 pm

Reggie Harris Wraps It Up

https://www.reggieharrismusic.com