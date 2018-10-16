Movie Night at the Garfield Presents: Little Shop of Horrors

by

The Garfield Center for the Arts will be pulling out the popcorn on Saturday, October 20th for a 7pm screening of the film, Little Shop of Horrors. This will be the final film in the series of films shown at the theatre in 2018, but the series will continue in 2019.

Since the September 2017 installation of the Garfield’s new projector screen, the theatre has been showing classic films whenever their programming schedule permits. The concession stand will be selling popcorn for the evening, as well as the usual theatre bar fare.

About the film: Little Shop of Horrors is a 1986 American rock musical comedy horror film directed by Frank Oz. It is a film adaptation of the off-Broadway musical comedy of the same name by composer Alan Menken and writer Howard Ashman about a geeky florist shop worker who finds out his Venus flytrap can speak. Menken and Ashman’s Off-Broadway musical was based on the low-budget 1960 film The Little Shop of Horrors, directed by Roger Corman. The film stars Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene, Vincent Gardenia, Steve Martin, and Levi Stubbs. The film also featured special appearances by Jim Belushi, John Candy, Christopher Guest and Bill Murray.

The film showing is free, with a $5 suggested donation. For more information about this screening of Little Shop of Horrors, the Movie Night at the Garfield series, or any other upcoming theatre events, please visit garfieldcenter.org, or call the box office at 410-810-2060. The Garfield Center for the Arts is located at 210 High Street in Chestertown.