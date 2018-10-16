Kent County Commissioner Race: A Conversation with Bill Short

by

Every election year, the Chestertown Spy uses the power of multimedia to introduce candidates for local office in a way that is far less traditional than the typical community forum or debate. Rather than be limited by a set amount of time to state policy views or answer questions, the Spy has used the video interview format to understand more fully a candidate’s points of view as well as their personalities. We continue this practice again this year with six conversations with those running to be one of the three Kent County Commissioners. During these chats, candidates have been asked questions on economic development, public school funding, public transportation as well as understanding their backgrounds and motivation for running for office.

We continue our series with Bill “Billy” Short, a Republican incumbent on the Kent County Commission. A product of Kent County public education, Billy has been a local entrepreneur for several decades with the creation of three businesses, including Eastern Interiors on High Street in Chestertown. Appointed to replace ailing Commissioner Alex Rasin in 2012, Short consequently has won two elections since that time.

This video is approximately nineteen minutes in length.