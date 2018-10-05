Easton Choral Arts to Perform “Music for Royal Occasions”

by

The Easton Choral Arts Society, under the direction of Maestro Wes Lockfaw, will open its 41st concert season with Music from Royal Occasions, on Friday, October 19, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, October 21, 4 p.m. at Christ Church, Easton. The concert features an exciting collection of pieces written for coronations, weddings, funerals and other royal celebrations during the past five centuries.

Publicity surrounding the royal family this year was intense, due to several major royal occasions in 2018. The Queen, 91, celebrated the 65th anniversary of her coronation. Prince Charles marked his 70th birthday. HRH, future king, Prince George has observed his fifth birthday. Prince Harry’s wedding was a world-wide event, and the royal family welcomed two new babies.

Mr. Lockfaw has chosen a varied selection of songs. Birthday Song For A Royal Child is a poem composed by C. Day-Lewis in honor of the birth of Prince Andrew on 19 February 1960, and set to music by Sir Arthur Bliss, Master of The Queen’s Music. O Hearken Thou was written by Edward Elgar for chorus and orchestra, for the Coronation of King George V and Queen Mary and was completed in March 1911. Ubi Caritas was included in the ceremony at the 2011 wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton. Paul Mealor’s version of this hymn translates to “Where charity and love are, God is there.” Zadok The Priest is a British anthem composed by George Frideric Handel for the coronation of King George II in 1727. The chorus will also sing John Rutter’s stunning anthem This is the Day, one of the highlights of the wedding of Kate Middleton and Prince William.

The chorus’ Christmas concert will follow on December 7 and December 9 with Saint-Saëns’ lyrical Christmas Oratorio, along with seasonal favorites. This performance will also be sung at Christ Church Easton.

As the archives tell the story, there has been great joy and challenge in presenting beautiful music through the years. Easton Choral Arts has sung a wide variety of glorious music, represented by selections from many different eras, styles and composers. The society has brought musical joy and beauty to our community since 1977, and it continues this tradition into a new season with three remarkable programs.

Season Tickets are available at a discount and individual tickets are $25 and are available at www.eastonchoralarts.org or our Ticket Hotline 410-200-0498. Students will be admitted free (reservation required). Tickets will be $30 at the door. Seating is limited, so advance ticket purchases are recommended.

ECAS was founded in 1977 by organist Florence Ruley of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, a group of caring singers was organized to commemorate the installation of a new bishop. The experience was so rewarding that they continued with the idea of singing two to three concerts a year. As public appreciation and awareness of the Easton Choral Arts Society was growing within the community. Its presence was marked by a new and thoughtful broadening of the repertoire, featuring guest soloists, and professional instrumentalists.

In 2010, Wes Lockfaw became Easton Choral Arts Society’s fifth Artistic Director. A very talented and accomplished organist, pianist, and choral director, Wes has led music ministries in seven states as well as having served as a choral adjudicator, clinician, and piano instructor in a college environment. In January of 2009, he accepted the position of Organist and Music Director at Christ Church Episcopal in Easton, Maryland where he directs ensembles ranging from children to adults.

Thanks to community support, Easton Choral Arts is keeping the spirit of its mission alive — to bring great choral masterworks programs to audiences of all ages on the Eastern Shore of Maryland.

Easton Choral Arts Society, Inc. is a nonprofit 501 (c) (3) organization funded in part by the Maryland State Arts Council, the Talbot County Arts Council and the Mid-Shore Community Foundation.