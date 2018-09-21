Sultana Snapshots: SEF and Gunston School Kick Off Chesapeake Watershed Semester

by

Over a three-day, two-night kayak overnight trip from September 4-6, Sultana Education Foundation’s staff naturalists helped kickoff the Gunston School’s new Chesapeake Watershed Semester program. Throughout the course of the fall, Chesapeake Watershed Semester (CWS) introduces high school students to the complex environmental, political and cultural landscape of the Chesapeake Bay watershed through classroom and field experiences.

13 students and three CWS staff joined Sultana Education Foundation paddling educators to start their semester by exploring three rivers on the lower Eastern Shore of Maryland—the Nanticoke, the Pocomoke, and the Little Choptank. From the pristine swamplands of the Upper Nanticoke to the Pocomoke’s primordial stands of bald cypress, the students explored some of the diverse habitat contained in the Chesapeake Bay’s 64,000 square mile watershed.

“We were honored to be asked by Gunston to lead the very first trip of their new, innovative program,” said Sultana Education Foundation Vice President Chris Cerino. “It was a great experience for everyone involved. In addition to seeing an amazing array of Chesapeake ecosystems, it was an important bonding activity for the students as they kicked off their semester.”

Sultana Education Foundation connects people to the Chesapeake Bay’s history, ecology, and culture, inspiring them to preserve and restore America’s largest estuary through land- and-water-based experiential education. To learn more about Sultana Education Foundation’s public or school programs, visit sultanaeducation.org.