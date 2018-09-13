St. Anne’s Announces New Director of Finance and New Faculty

by

St. Anne’s Episcopal School is pleased to welcome six new faculty and staff members, including a new Director of Finance and Operations this year. Jesse Hushion is teaching Fourth Grade; she holds a B.A. from Brown University and a M.A. in Childhood and Special Education from Mount St. Mary’s. Stephanie Kepplinger is Associate Teacher in the Second Grade; she holds a B.A. in Elementary Education from Elon University. Kayce Scioli is a Kindergarten Lead Teacher; she holds a B.S.E. in Elementary Education from Cabrini College. Sarah Shpak is teaching Middle School Computer Science, STEM, and is a sixth grade advisor; she holds a B.S. in Wildlife Conservation from the University of Delaware. Minerva Vargas-Miletti is teaching Middle School Spanish and is a seventh grade advisor; she holds a B.A. in Education and Theater from the University of Puerto Rico. Danielle Cummins has joined St. Anne’s staff as Administrative Assistant and Registrar. She holds a B.S. in Design from Drexel University.

Photo: St. Anne’s Episcopal School added seven new faculty members and staff for the new school year. (from left to right) Danielle Cummins (Administrative Assistant and Registrar), Kayce Scioli (Kindergarten Teacher), Aimée Weil (Director of Finance and Operations), Stephanie Kepplinger (Second Grade Associate Teacher), Sarah Shpak (Middle School STEM and Computer Science), Jesse Hushion (Fourth Grade Teacher) and Minerva Vargas-Miletti (Middle School Spanish).

Aimée Perez-Weil is the new Director of Finance and Operations at St. Anne’s Episcopal School, replacing Claudia Sardo who retired after fifteen years. Ms. Perez-Weil started at St. Anne’s this summer and has overseen many campus improvements made possible by the recently completed Capital Campaign, including the construction of a new middle school music room and the conversion of many classrooms into more flexible learning spaces with new furnishings and technology. Aimée holds an MBA from the University of Baltimore where she also received her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Accounting. She comes to St. Anne’s from the Institute of Notre Dame, an all-girls high school in Baltimore City, where she worked for seven years. Her success there and at other non-profits in the region earned her the 2014 “Best in Finance – CFO Award” according to the Baltimore Business Journal.

