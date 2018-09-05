Delmarva Review: “Danger” A poem by Ivy Grimes

by

Lemmings don’t want to die when they jump

from a costumed rock above the sea.

Their bodies are Mayflowers

that sometimes reach the other shore.

They search.

When their home overpopulates

and winter kills the cabbages

and we eat the last war rations,

some faction wants a new world.

Those who make it

pick up foreign words

and learn to frown like tundra owls.

They follow the birds who know

which hemisphere is wounded

and which is festive with oranges.

But when the world alters

and the sun grows udders

of darkness, leaking swamps

on every harvest—

some lemmings will break off from the panic

and steal the severed palms of men

as ships to cross the blushing ocean.

In addition to Delmarva Review, Ivy Grimes’s writing has been published in Salt Hill, Weave, WomenArts Quarterly, Eclectica, Cimarron Review, and other literary publications. She has an M.F.A. from University of Alabama. For more of her writing, please visit www.ivyivyivyivy.com.

Delmarva Review is a national literary journal with local roots. In it’s eleventh year, the nonprofit publication is supported by individual contributions, sales, and a grant from the Talbot County Arts Council with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council. For information and print copies, visit: www.delmarvareview.com.