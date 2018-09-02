Sell Out Expected for Sultana Gala

by

Don’t say that you weren’t warned! With just two weeks remaining before the Sultana Education Foundation’s 22nd Annual Gala, “Smoke & Mirrors,” only 130 tickets remain for this landmark event. If past years are any indication, remaining tickets will be spoken for well before the curtain goes up on September 15th.

Gala revelers at “Smoke & Mirrors” will enjoy a delicious meal from Occasions Catering, refreshments provided by JJ’s Deli and Liquors, dancing, and an amazing performance by the Illusionists of Cirque-tacular. Based in New York, Cirque-tacular has gained a nationwide reputation for their show-stopping performances, which feature an array of tricks including sleight of hand, optical illusions, and even conjuring and transformations. Following the performance, the floor will clear and the evening will close with dancing to the sounds of the Monocacy Music Factory.

Sultana’s 2018 Annual Gala will take place at the waterfront farm of Tom and Pam Maher outside of Chestertown. The event is Sultana’s largest annual fundraiser, with proceeds supporting the Foundation’s award-winning Chesapeake Bay Field Programs for Eastern Shore students.

The Sultana Education Foundation is again proud to have Mastercard North America as the lead sponsor for its 2018 Annual Gala, as well as significant sponsorship support from Chesapeake Bank and Trust, RBC Wealth Management, and J.J.’s Deli and Liquors. Support from these corporations will allow Sultana to dedicate more than 80% of the cost of each Annual Gala ticket directly to underwriting educational programs.

Please visit www.sultanaeducation.org or call 410-778-5954 for additional information and tickets.