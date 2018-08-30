WC-ALL begins Learn at Lunch series on September 12

by

Washington College Academy of Lifelong Learning has announced its schedule of Learn at lunch speakers for fall semester. The monthly series is open to members and non-members alike, and brings a wide range of speakers and topics to the community.

The buffet lunches begin at noon in Hynson Lounge, located in Hodson Hall on the Washington College Campus. At the conclusion of each presentation, there is a question and answer period. For event parking, a shuttle service runs from the north student parking lot, which can be accessed from Rt. 291 (Speer Rd.). The last shuttle leaves the lot at 11:55 a.m.

The first luncheon, to be held on Wed., Sept. 12, will feature Dr. Robert Lynch, Professor of Economics at Washington College, speaking on “Income and Wealth Inequality in the United States: Why It Matters”. In this timely presentation, Dr. Lynch will provide an overview of recent trends in income and wealth inequality and offer some explanations for why we see them occurring. He will suggest some of the economic reasons why we as citizens should be concerned with the current levels of income and wealth inequality the United States is experiencing.

Dr. Lynch’s areas of specialization include human capital, public policy, public finance, and income inequality. He has been a guest on PBS NewsHour and is the author of several works, including The Economic Effects of Granting Legal Status and Citizenship to Undocumented Immigrants, Enriching Children, Enriching the Nation: Public Investment in High-Quality Prekindergarten, Rethinking Growth Strategies: How State and Local Taxes and Public Services Affect Economic Development, and Estimates of Income and Income Inequality in the United States and Each of the Fifty States: 1988-1999. Dr. Lynch previously taught at SUNY Cortland and has served as a consultant to numerous organizations. He earned a Ph.D. and Master’s in Economics from SUNY Stony Brook, and a B.A. in International and Development Economics from Georgetown University.

Learn at Lunch lectures for the rest of 2018 will feature Dr. Stephen B. Bright speaking on “Race and Poverty in the Criminal Justice System” on Oct. 17, followed by Dr. Andrew Oros presenting “Japan’s Changing Military Policy and the Balance of Power in East Asia” on Nov. 14.

To attend Dr. Lynch’s Sept. 12 talk, reservations and payment are required by Thursday, Sept. 6. The cost is $20 for WC-All members and $25 for others. Make checks payable to WC-ALL and send to WC-ALL, 300 Washington Ave., Chestertown, MD 21620 with name, phone, and email for those attending. No phone or email reservations can be accepted. For more information, contact the WC-ALL office at 410-778-7221.