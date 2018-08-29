Mid-Shore Goes Purple: A Status Report on the Opioid Crisis from Kent County Sheriff John Price

by

From at least a statistical point of view, Kent County has been lucky so far that America’s opioid epidemic has had a relatively modest impact compared to neighbouring counties. With one death last year, and none so far this year, Sheriff John Price and his deputies should be relieved that this kind of perfect storm has not found its way yet to places like Chestertown or Rock Hall.

But in the Spy’s conversation with Sheriff Price a few weeks ago, it’s clear the opposite is true. Over the past few years, the Kent County Sheriff’s Department has double-downed on resources, training, and local partnerships to make sure those low numbers permanent.

That’s a hard goal given the deadly introduction of fentanyl into the drug ecosystem, a drug so powerful that addiction is almost instantaneous and permanent, if one actually survives an overdose.

In our Spy interview, Sheriff Price talks about the crisis, what Kent County law enforcement is doing about it, and the critical need for public education and awareness.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. For more information about Kent County Goes Purple please go here