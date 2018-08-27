Come Sing with the Chorale

by

If you love to sing, the Chester River Chorale wants you! Come join us at 6 p.m. September 10 in Wesley Hall at Chestertown’s Heron Point as we begin our 20th season. Our ages range from college student to octogenarian. Our voices range from soprano to bass. No auditions required. Dues are $50 with students free as we begin to practice for our annual Chester River Holiday program welcoming in the winter holiday season with music from yesteryear to yesterday. See our website at www.chesterriverchorale.org for more information.