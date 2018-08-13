WPGA Team Matches 2018

by

Women golfers from Chester River Yacht & Country Club won the 2018 Net Division team matches of the Women’s Peninsula Golf Association (WPGA) on June 20, which were played at Heritage Shores Golf Club in Bridgeville, DE. The 23 WPGA clubs are divided into four divisions – North, East, South, & West – fielding teams of the eight lowest handicap players from each club. Winners of each division (overall points scored in matches) play off in semi-final matches to determine which teams will play in the finals. After winning the West division and beating the team from Eastern Shore Yacht & CC in the semi-finals on June 12, Chester River faced the team from Bayside CC (who had defeated Jonathan’s Landing). When four teams from each club had played 18-holes, the two sides were tied at 36-36. To break the tie, the A teams returned to the first hole for the sudden death playoff (Karen Smith and Erin Gillespie, representing Chester River). Erin birdied the first hole to end the season with a win for Chester River. CRYCC golfers who played in the regular season matches and contributed to our moving forward to the semi-finals were Karen Smith, Erin Gillespie, Marilyn Parks, Gail Sezna, Amy Ennis, Phyllis Brown, Martha Rasin, Nancy Connor, Sue Davis, Gwinn Derricott, and Debbie Williams.