Mid-Shore Profiles: Lyon Distillery Company’s Jaime Windon

From the moment the Lyon Distillery Company opened its doors in St. Michaels five years, the Spy has had an great interest in its unique progression. Founded by Jaime Windon and Ben Lyon at the very end of 2013 on a small side street of the historic town, Lyon has become not only a successful and award-winning rum business but an extraordinary role model for young entrepreneurs throughout the Eastern Shore.

With a passion for rum and a special love for a small town lifestyle, Jaime and Ben had a conviction the Md-Shore community would be willing to support this kind of enterprise. Five years later, Lyon is not only highly sought after locally but is now building a national following as well.

But what makes Jaime so unique is that this busy CEO also has invested significantly in her community. In her Spy interview, she talks about the importance of St. Michaels in making Lyon successful, but also from the perspective of an elected commissioner for the Town of St. Michaels. Jaime also talks about what it takes to build a successful business as well as a town.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. For more information about Lyon Distillery please go here