Washington Post: Seafood Company Diluted Chesapeake Blue Crab Meat with Imported Crab

by

Based on a tipster telling authorities that a Virginia seafood supplier was selling premium Chesapeake blue crab meat cut with cheaper foreign crab, federal agents fanned out to markets across Virginia, Delaware and North Carolina, scooping up crab meat from Casey’s Seafood and sending it out for the type of DNA analysis more common in rape and murder cases.

The results would reveal the tip of what authorities say is a massive fraud worth millions of dollars, one so large it has shaken the food industry and raised questions about just how much of the iconic food labeled as local comes from the Chesapeake Bay.

Please read the full article here