Looking at Chestertown from the West: Oldest Horse in America Dies

Editor’s note: This is a new Spy series that will be sharing historic news clippings on Chestertown from the perspective of the newspapers of Washington, D.C. Baltimore, Philadelphia, and New York. While the Shore’s local newspapers have faithfully recorded Chestertown’s life and times since 1791, when this small town periodically finds itself being the subject of a major daily story, it’s always been greeted, like any small community, with extreme interest. For when those occasions occur, now or in the past, it gives the community a rare opportunity to see how the rest of the world may view it. And thanks to such powerful databases as newspapers.com, we can now able to share some of that coverage from the West of Chestertown.

While Chestertown has always been a destination for retirees, in 1912 it’s most famous town elder, one 43 year old hose named Samuel J. Tilden, finally passed away after becoming the oldest horse in the United States.