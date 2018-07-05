Zach Lambert Wins The Mainstay 2018 Music Scholarship

by

Rock Hall, Md. . . . .Zachariah Lambert, a recent graduate of Kent Island High School, has won The Mainstay’s 2018 music scholarship competition. Zach will perform at the venue’s Rendezvous au Cabaret fundraising gala on July 14 this year at Hodson Hall Commons on the Washington College Campus.

The Mainstay – the premier live music performance venue in Rock Hall, Kent County, opened its $3,000 scholarship competition to senior music students attending a public school in Kent, Cecil and Queen Anne’s counties who plan to pursue music study in higher education. The scholarship is funded by the proceeds from The Mainstay’s July 14 gala.

Zach has played the guitar for 10 years and intends to pursue a bachelor’s degree in Jazz Studies and minor in Music Industry with a goal toward becoming a professional musician. He has been part of his high school’s jazz band, concert band, pit orchestra and marching band, playing the guitar, trombone and percussion, bass guitar and snare drum respectively.

His numerous community activities include playing with the Community Jazz Band at Anne Arundel Community College and Priddy Music Academy as a leader of bands, and playing at area festivals and fundraisers for local charities.

“It’s an honor to receive the Mainstay Scholarship,” said Zach. “As a guitar player, I hope to continue the legacy of great jazz musicians like Charlie Byrd.”

In addition to letters of recommendations from their primary music teachers and letters outlining their experience, interests and plans for further study, each candidate in the competition submitted an audition video posted to YouTube to showcase two pieces of music of contrasting styles. Judging was based on technical abilities and musical interpretation.

The Mainstay’s program manager, John Thomas, led the scholarship committee judging the competition. “Zach displays a lot of maturity in his playing. Based on that and the sparkling recommendations from his mentors, I think Zach is a great example of the kind of young ambitious musician we want to be supporting with this scholarship,” said Thomas.

In addition to presenting an eclectic mix of extraordinary live music at its popular venue in Rock Hall, The Mainstay is committed to providing educational experiences and opportunities to students. Carol Colgate, managing director, notes that “music education develops other attributes as well, such as creativity, discipline, perseverance, composure and collaboration. We hope the scholarship encourages and fosters not only a high level of technical and performance abilities, but a lifelong appreciation of music for a whole generation of students. “

To purchase admittance to the Rendezvous au Cabaret gala to hear Zach’s spotlight performance, in addition to the Classical Conservatory Jazz Band with vocalist Lena Seikaly, please go to: MainstayRockHall.org, or call, 410-639-9133. Food by Occasions Catering, live and silent auctions, room for dancing, a Mainstay libations bar, and valet parking are all part of the evening’s offerings and festivities.