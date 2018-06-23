The Magical Illusions of Ran’D Shine at KCPL June 27

Kent County Public Library is kicking off the 2018 Summer Reading program with the incredible magical illusions of Ran’D Shine!

As a new millennium magician, Ran’D Shine melds innovative twists with classic illusion magic for a show that will leave you dazzled. For more than a decade, he has captured the imagination of audiences from Hollywood to New York City. He has already read your mind and knows that you want to know more. Come see the magic for yourself at one of three performances!

Wednesday, June 27

10:30am North County Branch

2:30pm Rock Hall Branch

5:30 pm Chestertown Branch

All ages are welcome at these free performances!

For more information about Kent County Public Library’s 2018 Summer Reading Program, including many other events and a work-at-your-own-pace game where kids and teens can earn points to buy prizes all summer long, visit kentcountylibrary.org/events/ summer.php. Sign up to play the game is open and can be done online or in person at any KCPL branch. Questions? Give us a call at 410-778-3636.