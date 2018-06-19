Out and About (Sort of): Coming Together by Howard Freedlander

by

Some building dedications are better than others. Some political speeches resonate more than others. Sometimes, self-congratulation can seem endless.

None of these happened when Temple B’Nai Israel celebrated the public opening of its new home on Easton Parkway on Sunday, June 10. Temple and community members gathered for an occasion that marked a milestone in the 67-year history of this synagogue, the only one on the Mid-Shore area.

No longer would this growing congregation of more than 200 have to endure cramped space at its former location hidden behind the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center on Washington Street in Easton. At its new location at 7199 Tristan Drive, facing Easton Parkway, Temple B’Nai Israel is visible to all passersby—so is the Jewish experience, as represented by a place and its congregants.

On a Sunday afternoon threatened by an onslaught of rain, my wife and I attended a ceremony that was immensely joyous and meaningful. The constant theme voiced by Maryland’s two United States senators was one that stressed the importance of coming together.

Behavior reflecting a willingness to listen to others with polar-opposite viewpoints is a rarity in our current state of affairs, as the senators said.

After humorously alluding to the not-so-uncommon difficulty encountered by churches and synagogues in agreeing on a course of action, Sen. Ben Cardin commended the Temple B’Nai Israel leaders, including its rabbi, Peter Hyman, for uniting in its goal to build a new synagogue. Its membership raised $6 million to build an airy and comfortable building comprising 9,500 square feet.

As Sen. Cardin said, undertaking a major capital project can entail political maneuvering fiercer than political combat in Annapolis and Washington, Judging from the laugher that greeted Cardin when he related his own personal experience at a synagogue in Baltimore, I gathered that temple members did not disagree.

After providing humor and congratulations, Cardin apologized for imposing a “damper” on the festive event, proceeding to discuss troubling events in our country and the world regarding anti-Semitism, profiling of African-Americans and bias toward immigrants and Muslims.

I’ve rarely seen Ben Cardin so passionate. As chairman of the U.S. Helsinki Commission on Racism and Intolerance, he spoke from intimate knowledge and personal revulsion.

As Sen. Chris Van Hollen spoke too of divisiveness and polarization in our America, he pointed to the construction and dedication of the synagogue as a worthy example of coming together and overcoming differences. He spoke about the overwhelming need for unity and mission focus.

Following the two U.S. senators, Talbot County Councilman Corey Pack eloquently and powerfully called for unity of action, not just words spoken from a pulpit. Pack further stressed the underlying theme of social justice. He understood the importance of Temple B’Nai Israel in Talbot County and the surrounding area.

As I’ve learned over the years, a building dedication implicitly solicits community acceptance, a recognition that bricks and mortar offer a space for good work and outreach to the community.

A new building, particularly a house of worship, is not a cocoon. It’s not meant to separate but congregate. It gives a like group of people place to gather; it also, ideally, offers space for disparate members of the community to feel welcome and prized.

Of course, I could feel a pervasive pride at the dedication of Temple B’Nai Israel. As Rabbi Hyman profusely and carefully thanked numerous people for their contributions to the synagogue before, during and after its construction, I had the distinct feeling that he was determined to recognize every member of the temple for his or her work, energy and dollars—because he understood that a family requires constant cultivation. He also paid homage to the builder, architect and, yes, the caterer.

Aware of the trials and tribulations that have bedeviled Jews over its difficult history, I marvel at the resilience of a people who endured the horror of the Holocaust 80 years. The Torah scrolls enshrined at Temple B’Nai Israel chronicle the tortured history and thriving culture of the Jews thousands of years ago. They project continuity, even amid distress.

Founded in 1951, with a foothold in the 21st century, this temple faces a future filled with promise and opportunity. The public dedication on June 10 provided a kick-off witnessed and applauded by the congregation and community.

The Jewish tradition continues. Inclusiveness marked the dedication.

Columnist Howard Freedlander retired in 2011 as Deputy State Treasurer of the State of Maryland. Previously, he was the executive officer of the Maryland National Guard. He also served as community editor for Chesapeake Publishing, lastly at the Queen Anne’s Record-Observer. In retirement, Howard serves on the boards of several non-profits on the Eastern Shore, Annapolis and Philadelphia.