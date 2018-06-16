Election 2018: A Spy goes to Queen Anne’s County to Meet Barry Donadio

by

This Election 2018 profile is the first of a six-part series on the intricate makeup and character of the 1st Congressional District of Maryland. Each month, the Spy will be interviewing different 1st District residents from Carroll County to the Lower Shore, both Democrats and Republicans, to discuss their unique sub-region of one of the largest congressional districts in the country, and the issues and political climate of those communities.

The Spy continues with a conversation with Republican Barry Donadio from Queen Anne’s County. Like many residents of western Queen Anne’s, Barry commuted across the Bay Bridge from his home in Chester for more than a decade as part of the Secret Service assigned to protect both presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. After retiring in 2013, he quickly signed up as a volunteer for the GOP in QAC and eventually ran and won a seat on the county’s Republican Central Committee the following year.

In his Spy interest, Barry talks about his conservative positions, his support of both President Trump and Congressman Andy Harris, as well as his political analysis that the factors that drove many Queen Anne’s Democrats to vote Republican in 2016 still holds true in 2018.

This video is approximately six minutes in length. Barry Donadio is currently running for a seat on the Queen Anne’s County Commission.