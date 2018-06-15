6th Annual Art in Bloom Celebrates Floral Design

by

The public is invited to Art in Bloom, a celebration of the art of floral design on Sunday, June 24th from 4 to 6 pm. The RiverArts Galleries will be full of floral arrangements inspired by the artworks exhibited by RiverArts’ June exhibit, Fine Art & Contemporary craft, a multi- media show of paintings, fiber, ceramics and other 3D artwork.

Some dozen floral designers will interpret the art on the walls. Don’t expect to see all traditional bouquets! Previous arrangements included roses coming out of a violin, brightly colored pinwheels, feathers and driftwood, and an arrangement incorporating kale.

Sunday, June 24, from 4-6pm all are invited to a champagne reception to view the arrangements and artwork while enjoying music, gourmet hors d’oeuvres, and a garden-themed raffle. Tickets for this champagne reception are $25.

Proceeds from “Art in Bloom” go to support scholarship opportunities for the KidSPOT Summer Camp program. In addition to creating art, campers participate in cooperative and art-based games and activities to build camaraderie and art knowledge.

Tickets may be purchased on line at the RiverArts website, www.chestertownriverarts.org, click on Annual Events, or by calling RiverArts at 410-778-6300. You may also stop by the RiverArts Galleries at 315 High Street, Suite 106. Regular hours are Tuesday-Friday, 11-5:30, First Friday, 11-8, Saturday, 10-5:30, Sunday 11 am – 3 pm.