Salisbury Mayor Jake Day Endorses Jesse Colvin for 1st District Race

Salisbury Mayor Jake Day announced his endorsement of Jesse Colvin’s campaign for the Democratic nomination in the 1st Congressional District election on Thursday night.

“Jesse Colvin is not only going to change the way the 1st District is represented in Congress, but he’s also going to change the way Congress does business,” May Day said at an event in Salisbury Thursday night.

“Jesse is a fighter. He is a progressive candidate, who is ready to represent the Eastern Shore of Maryland’s values, and he absolutely, unequivocally has my endorsement.”

Both Jesse and Mayor Day are Army veterans, and both are in their mid-30s. The two men also share much in common in terms of their vision for innovative solutions to our communities’ most pressing problems.

This is Jesse’s statement about the endorsement:

“This is a huge deal for us. I’m running to be part of a new generation of leadership in Washington, a wave of young veterans looking to get our country back on the right track. My platform is based on a simple idea: this District is a great place to race a family, it draws people in — but we have to give our kids a reason to stay. Mayor Day embodies the kind of innovative, energetic, and results-driven leadership I plan to bring to Congress. I couldn’t be prouder to have his support.”