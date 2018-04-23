Graham Ramsay Presents the History & Future of the World Cup

by

Every four years, over 200 countries compete to win soccer’s greatest prize: the FIFA World Cup. In preparation for the 2018 competition, join Graham Ramsay, executive director of The Soccer School(and self-described “soccer nut”), for an evening jam-packed with information and enthusiasm.

Whether you’re already a fan or simply curious to know more about the sport, you’ll leave this informative and interactive program pumped up with energy, full of knowledge, and ready for the games to begin!

All are welcome and questions are encouraged at this FREE program for teens and adults.

For more information, visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410.778.3636.

Wednesday, May 2 | 6pm

Kent County Public Library | Chestertown Branch