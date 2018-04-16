Profiles in Spirituality: The Blessings that Come with Not Having Answers

by

With Father Bill Ortt off on a four-month sabbatical, Christ Church in Easton did what most churches do, which was to find a temporary replacement to continue religious services, provide pastoral care for the congregation, and keep educational programming on track. What Christ Church didn’t do what most churches do, was find a replacement from another denomination.

As the result of an agreement between the Episcopal and Lutheran Churches in 1999, the so-called “Altar and Pulpit Fellowship,” ministers can provide full pastoral support for each other’s congregations.

Another thing unexpected was the fact that there would be two, not one, interim ministers.

After attempting to retire several times from full-time ministry in Baltimore, husband and wife, the Rev. Laura Ingersol and Rev. Dr. Jerrett Hansen, have once again returned to the pulpit, at least temporarily.

And the Spy thought this might be an excellent opportunity to continue our conversations with spiritual leaders on the Mid-Shore on how communities and individuals can overcome differences, in matters of faith as well as politics.

While Laura and Jerrett could not directly address the country’s political environment, they did share some wisdom in our short conversation at the Parish office last week about how those with different religious beliefs can and must find common ground before focusing on what divides them. And part of that approach includes saying that they, nor anyone else, has all the answers.

This video is approximately four minutes in length. For more information about Christ Church in Easton please go here