League of Women Voters to Host Lecture on April 25

by

The League of Women Voters of Kent County will host a lecture by David Shreve, Ph.D., during their 42nd Annual Meeting on April 25th. Shreve’s talk “Insights on the New Tax Law (How it will work for you?)” will begin at 12:45 at Emmanuel Church Parish Hall 101 Cross St., Chestertown and is open to the public. David Shreve has served as an economic policy consultant and professor of economic history at the University of Virginia, where he held a joint appointment at the Miller Center of Public Affairs and the Department of History. He also served as a consultant to the Center for Survey Research at UVA’s Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service. A specialist in national, state, and local economic policy and 20th century U.S. political history, Dr. Shreve has also served as a budget analyst for the Louisiana legislature. He is the author of many publications on economic history, economic theory, and tax policy, including the forthcoming books, American Promise: Lyndon Johnson and the Keynesian Revolution, and An Idealized State Tax Structure: Modeling for Equity, Adequacy, and Wide-Spread Prosperity. Dr. Shreve is currently the Executive Director of Wintergreen Adaptive Sports, a non-profit dedicated to providing outdoor sports and recreational opportunities for persons with disabilities.

The public is invited to attend the luncheon preceding the lecture, starting at noon, for a cost of $30 per person. To make a reservation or for more information call 410-810-1883. Reservations for the lunch must be made no later than Tuesday, April 17.