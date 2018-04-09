Kent County’s Most Pressing Needs with United Way’s Glenn Wilson

by

For sixty years now, the United Way of Kent County has unquestionably been successful in supporting great organizations in the community that handle a multitude of social needs. And while its Board of Directors has been proud of this track record, it did occur to them recently that as stewards of hundreds of contributions made every year to further their mission, they didn’t exactly have the best overview of what the most pressing and underserved needs are that currently exist in Kent County.

As a result, the United Way of Kent County commissioned their first comprehensive study, working with the consulting firm of Chesapeake Charities, to provide that kind of needed in-depth analysis, as well as a review of existing stakeholders and other assets that might partner with the UWKC to better align solutions to address those concerns.

The results of that study are now complete, and the Spy thought it would be a good time to check in with the president of United Way of Kent County, Glenn Wilson, to help summarize these findings.

This video is approximately four minutes in length. Please go here for a copy of the report