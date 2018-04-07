Unitarians host Seminarian Joshua Long

by

On Sunday, April 8 at 10 a.m., Mr. Joshua Long will give a sermon entitled “Can You See the Miracle” for the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River, 914 Gateway Dr., Chestertown. The Jewish Prophet Isaiah told the ancient Israelites to let go of the past so they could see the miracles taking place in front of them. With what feels like chaos in our current world, it may be difficult to see what is emerging in our own lives and the world around us. Let us pause for a moment and reflect on what is bursting forth in 2018. Join us for a service of music, song and reflection. Josh Long is Director of Contemporary Music at the UU Church of Annapolis. He will provide original music as well as accompany us on piano and guitar.

Religious Exploration for youngsters and childcare for infants and toddlers will be available during the service.

All are welcome — call 410-778-3440 for more information.