Tom Principato Band at The Mainstay April 14

by

Legendary DC blues guitarist Tom Principato brings his rocking 5 piece band to The Mainstay! $20 online advance and $25 phone reservation/door.

A winner of 29 WAMMY awards, bluesman Tom Principato never disappoints. A veteran of multiple world tours, Principato brings his band and signature guitar style to The Mainstay. This rocking unit enjoys the passionate virtuosity of Matt Everhart on bass, Joe Wells on drums and Josh Howell on Congas, percussion and vocals and harmonica. Special guest organist and vocalist Tommy Lepson will be joining the band for this not to miss engagement.

Tom began his solo career in 1984, notably recording a live album with the late Washington guitar legend Danny Gatton titled “Blazing Telecasters”. Since 1984 Tom has recorded eleven solos albums as well as two collaborations including Tom’s newest release, 2015’s “Live And Still Kickin’”

The band has toured clubs and festivals extensively in the U.S., Canada, and Europe including Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Belgium, Holland, Switzerland, Austria, France, Slovenia, Finland, Luxembourg, Italy, Sardegna, Corsica, Spain, Portugal, Majorca, Menorca, St. Croix, and even Greece and Turkey.

The Mainstay (Home of Musical Magic) is the friendly informal storefront performing arts center on Rock Hall’s old time Main Street. It is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit dedicated to the arts, serving Rock Hall, MD and the surrounding region and is committed to presenting local, regional and national level talent, at a reasonable price, in an almost perfect acoustic setting. Information and advance ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website http://www.mainstayrockhall.org.

Upcoming Mainstay performances include:

April 16 Joe Holt welcomes Nate Grower

April 21 Dena DeRose Trio

April 22 Julian Brezon Deep Light Ensemble

April 23 Joe Holt welcomes Karen Somerville

April 28 Ben Price and Cliff City

April 30 Joe Holt welcomes Cody Leavel

May 4 John Thomas Quartet

May 6 Teodora Adzharova