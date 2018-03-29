Chester River Chorale’s Spring Concert April 12 and 13

by

“Leaves of Bluegrass,” the Chester River Chorale’s 19th annual spring concert, salutes American poets like Walt Whitman and Langston Hughes and presents the Eastern Shore premier of Mortals and Angels, a cantata-length Te Deum written in bluegrass style and backed by the High and Wides string bluegrass band. The performances by the 95-voice chorus are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 12th and 13th, at the Chestertown Baptist Church on Morgnec Road. Save the dates!