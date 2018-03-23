Kent Center’s Celebrity Chef Dinner and Art Show

by

If you have had wonderful meals at The Ironstone Inn, The Kennedyville Inn, Brooks Tavern, or the Kennedyville Kitchen, you won’t want to miss Kent Center’s Celebrity Chef Dinner on Friday, April 13, at 5:30 p.m. Kent County chefs Kevin McKinney and Barbara Silcox will be preparing a four-course dinner to help raise funds for Kent Center at 215 Scheeler Road, Chestertown.

Chef McKinney’s meal will include largely locally sourced meat, veggies and baked goods, thanks to gifts from Langenfelder Farms, Red Acres Farm, King Mushrooms, Unity Nursery, Carl’s Bakehouse, and Happy Chicken Bakery. Before dinner, beverages donated by Clovelly Vineyard and Crow Farms will be served. Guests will also enjoy tours of the facility and a special exhibit featuring Kent Center artists and friends from RiverArts illustrating the National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month theme, “See Me For Me.”

Only 60 seats are available at $75 each and they are going fast. Reserve your seat via the Kent Center website, www.kentcenter.org, or by phone, at 410-778-7303 x37.

Kent Center provides day and residential services to adults with diverse abilities. They currently support 74 people and their families, and inhabit 12 residences in Kent County. Program participants have an activity or employment plan designed to meet their individual needs and interests, each including extensive opportunities to participate in the life of the Kent County community. Your contribution helps bridge the gap left after minimal federal and state support so that your fellow community members can live fulfilling and rewarding lives.

Come out, have fun, and help support this outstanding local program!