Voting Opens for Runway Designs

RiverArts Reclaimed Runway designers are in various stages of finishing their creative designs made from recycled and repurposed materials for this Saturday’s event. Emceed by John Schratwieser and judged by Marjorie Adams Marcy Ramsey, and Leslie Raimond, this is sure to be a fabulous, fun-filled event that will highlight the talent in this community.

Designer Harriet Olsen has knit the bodice of her dress out of plastic bags while Mary Pritchard added the kitchen trash bags sleeves to their design “Chic Plastique.” Designer Anne Singer experiments with the use of bubble wrap to create her Tuesday Team’s “Bubbly Bride.” Meghan Dulin and Morgan Bench are making a social action statement by using homeless signs as part of her “Shared Hunger” creation. The Runway’s two male designers haven’t updated us recently but Zane Carter’s “Knight on the Town” and Mike Pugh’s “Carpet Bagger of the Chesapeake” are sure to be exceptional as will all of our local talent.

In addition to the judges’ choice for a Best in Show design that evening, a People’s Choice award for the most creative design will be given to the designer with the most votes. Voting is now open online at http://chestertownriverarts.net/events/reclaimed-runway/ and will continue through Wednesday, March 28. All are invited to vote for their favorite design, and the cost of each vote is $1.

Cheer on your favorite designer and the runway event by coming to the Reclaimed Runway this Saturday, March 24 from 5:00 to 8:00 at the Chesapeake Room, Rock Hall Volunteer Fire Dept. Our favorite bartender Jeff Maguire will be doing his thing at the bar, an incredible silent auction will be in play and a specialty welcome drink and heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served in addition to the Runway fun.

Check out the RiverArts website to buy tickets, vote and learn more about the event at http://chestertownriverarts.net/events/reclaimed-runway/ or call 410 778 6300.

