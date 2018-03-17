AAM Showcases Over 800 Works of Art from Mid-Shore Students

by

The Academy Art Museum in Easton, MD, recently hosted openings for its annual Mid-Shore Student Art Exhibition, to be on display through April 4. This exhibition highlights the artistic talents of K-12 students from Talbot, Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne and Kent counties. As in past years, visitors can expect a variety of media, including painting, drawing, sculpture, photography, and printmaking. The Mid-Shore Student Art Exhibition has been a Museum tradition for over 25 years and is the largest and most prestigious student art exhibition on the Eastern Shore.

Photo: Pictured front row, left to right, are Cathy McCoy, President, Academy Art Museum Board of Trustees; Gabby Lambeth, Easton High School; and Constance Del Nero, Director of ArtReach and Community Programs at the Academy Art Museum. Pictured middle row, left to right, are Natalie Jones, Queen Anne’s County High School; Emly Vanderlinden, Queen Anne’s County High School; Paige Friedman, Easton High School; and Alison Ortel, St. Michaels High School. Pictured back row, left to right, are Jessika Diggs, Queen Anne’s County High School; Emma Kelly, Sts. Peter and Paul High School; Elizabeth Scharch, St. Michaels High School; and Melissa Gill, Queen Anne’s County High School.

This year’s 2018 Student Art Exhibition Winners from area high schools were First place: Jessika Diggs, Queen Anne’s County High School (Assemblage Paper/Gold Wire), Elizabeth Scharch, St. Michaels High School (Graphite Lion), and Natalie Jones, Queen Anne’s County High School (Mask); Second place: Joey Odenwald, Easton High School (Asian Winter Scene), Emma Kelly, Sts. Peter and Paul High School (Oil Portrait of a Woman), and Melissa Gill, Queen Anne’s County High School (Altered Book); Third place: Anna Maloney, Home School (Pastel Bat), Gabby Lambeth, Easton High School (Oil on Paper Portrait), Jordan Lecompte, Cambridge-South Dorchester High School (Indian Elephant Collage), Sheryl Collins, Cambridge-South Dorchester High School (Leaf to Fish Metamorphosis), and Morgan Reeley, Easton High School (Bones of the Hand); Honorable Mentions: Jessica Hagan, Queen Anne’s County High School (Bird with Skull Head), Hannah Kerr, St. Michaels High School (Two Fish), Kelly Van Dyke, Queen Anne’s County High School (Triptych), Paige Friedman, Easton High School (Asian Landscape with Bird), Alison Ortel, St. Michaels High School (Batik Elephant), Emly Vanderlinden, Queen Anne’s County High School (Wire Hand), DaShawn James, Queen Anne’s County High School (Graphite Portrait), and Caroline Lenkiewicz, St. Michaels High School (Batik Flowers).

The Academy Art Museum Hanging Team included Julia Alley, Glenda Dawson, Doug Fahrman, Elaine Gallagher, Carol Minarick, Boots Robinson, and Theresa Schram. Ben Franklin Crafts and Frame Shop supplied the awards for the exhibition.