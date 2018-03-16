Rock Hall Mosaic Mural

by

The Garden Club of Rock Hall and mosaic artist Jennifer Wagner invite everyone to come out and experience the process of mosaic art and participate in creating an original mosaic designed specifically for Rock Hall.

Who: Everyone is welcome

When & Where:

*Wednesday, March 23, 4:30p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Wesley Chapel Community Room, 6065 Rock Hall Road

*Monday, March 26, 5:00 p.m. – closing – Bay Wolf Restaurant (Dine and Design), 21270 Rock Hall Avenue

*Saturday, March 31, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Civic Center of Rock Hall (Easter Egg Hunt)

How: Jennifer Wagner will provide all instruction

Cost: Free of charge!

All inquiries, requests for groups or organization participation, and comments please contact us at: GCRHmosaic@gmail.com