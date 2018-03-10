Announcing the Cast of Sweeney Todd at the Garfield Center

On April 27th director Shelagh Grasso and musical director Julie Lawrence will be opening a new show at the Garfield Center for the Arts; Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler’s musical thriller, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. This will be the second musical that the Garfield Center has produced since they collaborated with the Tred Avon Players and the Oxford Community Center on Little Women, the Musical in 2010, and the classic My Fair Lady, which the Garfield produced in 2016.
After a record turn-out at auditions, Grasso had the grueling task of choosing her cast from actors who frequent the Garfield stage, as well as a surprising number of new faces. The cast is as follows:
Sweeney Todd – Christopher Wallace
Nellie Lovett – Jane Copple
Beggar Woman/Lucy – Melissa McGlynn
Judge Terpin – Matt Folker
Beadle Bamford – Nic Carter
Johanna Barker – Shannon Whitaker
Anthony Hope – Max Hagan
Tobias – Natalie Lane
Pirelli – Zack Schlag
Fogg – Howard Messick
Birdseller – Zac Ryan
Dancing Lucy – Kendall Davis
Townspeople – Kendall Davis, Gil Rambach, Howard Messick
Roustabouts – Robbie Spray, Troy Strootman, Nick Davis
FEATURED SOLOISTS
THREE TENORS: Nevin Dawson, Brian Whitaker, Doug Porter
CHORUS
SOPRANOS: Jennifer Kafka Smith, Carissa Falanga, Gretchen Sachse
ALTOS: Kathy Jones, Marcia Gillum, Mallory Westlund, Jennifer Kafka Smith
TENORS: Nevin Dawson, Zach Schlag, Brian Whittaker
BARITONES: Doug Porter, David Ryan, Zac Ryan
The show runs for three weekends, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 3pm, April 27-May 13.
Sweeney Todd is sponsored in part by The Hedgelawn Foundation.
Tickets are $20 general admission, $15 for seniors 65+and members of the US Military, and $10 for students. They are available online at www.garfieldcenter.org or by calling the Garfield Center box office at 410-810-2060.
