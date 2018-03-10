Announcing the Cast of Sweeney Todd at the Garfield Center

by

On April 27th director Shelagh Grasso and musical director Julie Lawrence will be opening a new show at the Garfield Center for the Arts; Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler’s musical thriller, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. This will be the second musical that the Garfield Center has produced since they collaborated with the Tred Avon Players and the Oxford Community Center on Little Women, the Musical in 2010, and the classic My Fair Lady, which the Garfield produced in 2016.

After a record turn-out at auditions, Grasso had the grueling task of choosing her cast from actors who frequent the Garfield stage, as well as a surprising number of new faces. The cast is as follows:

Sweeney Todd – Christopher Wallace

Nellie Lovett – Jane Copple

Beggar Woman/Lucy – Melissa McGlynn

Judge Terpin – Matt Folker

Beadle Bamford – Nic Carter

Johanna Barker – Shannon Whitaker

Anthony Hope – Max Hagan

Tobias – Natalie Lane

Pirelli – Zack Schlag

Fogg – Howard Messick

Birdseller – Zac Ryan

Dancing Lucy – Kendall Davis

Townspeople – Kendall Davis, Gil Rambach, Howard Messick

Roustabouts – Robbie Spray, Troy Strootman, Nick Davis

FEATURED SOLOISTS

THREE TENORS: Nevin Dawson, Brian Whitaker, Doug Porter

CHORUS

SOPRANOS: Jennifer Kafka Smith, Carissa Falanga, Gretchen Sachse

ALTOS: Kathy Jones, Marcia Gillum, Mallory Westlund, Jennifer Kafka Smith

TENORS: Nevin Dawson, Zach Schlag, Brian Whittaker

BARITONES: Doug Porter, David Ryan, Zac Ryan

The show runs for three weekends, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 3pm, April 27-May 13.

Sweeney Todd is sponsored in part by The Hedgelawn Foundation.

Tickets are $20 general admission, $15 for seniors 65+and members of the US Military, and $10 for students. They are available online at www.garfieldcenter.org or by calling the Garfield Center box office at 410-810-2060.