KCHS Presents High School Musical JR

It’s the first day after winter break at East High. The Jocks, Brainiacs, Thespians and Skater Dudes all find their cliques. Basketball team captain and resident jock, Troy (senior Benji Price), discovers that the brainy Gabriella (junior Alison Black), a girl he met singing karaoke on his ski trip, has just enrolled at East High. The couple causes an upheaval when they decide to audition for the high school musical. Although many students resent the threat posed to the “status quo,” Troy and Gabriella’s alliance might just open the door for others to shine as well.
The cast also includes Sharpay (senior Kayla Luhn), Ryan (junior Corey Robinson), Chad (senior Kyle Roderick), and Taylor (sophomore Lisa Robinson).
Performances are March 1 @ 10am, March 2 @ 7pm, and March 3 @ 2pm and 7pm. KCHS Auditorium 25301 Lambs Meadow Road, Worton MD 21678. Tickets are available at the door. General admission is $10.
