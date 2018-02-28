Grants in Action: For All Seasons and Women & Girls Fund Comfort Victims of Sexual Assault

by

It seems like a simple enough project. Upon notification that there is a victim of sexual assault in one of the Mid-Shore’s hospitals, For All Seasons, Inc, the region’s outpatient mental health services agency, quickly provides a “comfort kit” to the victim with clothes, shoes and other personal items to replace those that will be used as state’s evidence against the offender.

And yet, this essential outreach program, which may take place up to 16 times a month throughout the For All Seasons service region, has been one of the more difficult initiatives for staff to fundraise for given the nature of the work and its relatively modest budget demands.

That is when the Women & Girls Fund stepped in.

As WGF board member Judi Loscomb noted in her interview with the Spy a few weeks ago, the philanthropic foundation’s ability to pool resources to address these unique community needs is just one of the reasons the Women & Girls Fund has been so successful with its mission and serving the region.

The Spy also talked to For All Seasons executive director, Beth Anne Langrell and the organization’s new director of development, Monika Mraz, to understand more fully how critical the “comfort kit” program is for victims, their families, and for the Mid-Shore in general.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more information about For All Seasons please go here.

