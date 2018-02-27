Unitarians Explore Building Bridges to Connect Us

by

On Sunday, Mar 4, at 10 a.m., Rev. Sue Browning will give a sermon entitled “Finding Our Growing Edges” for the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River, 914 Gateway Dr., Chestertown. There is no error-free path to building bridges across differences. What helps us keep trying? At this service Rev. Sue Browning will consider experiences that help us shed light on our subconscious assumptions and ways we might address those biases most resistant to change.

Religious exploration for youngsters and childcare for infants and toddlers will be available during the service.

For more information call 410-778-3440, or visit us on Facebook. All are welcome!