St. Anne’s Episcopal School Math League Qualifies for State Competition

St. Anne’s Episcopal School 7th and 8th grade students qualified for the Delaware Secondary School Mathematics League’s State Invitational competition, which will be held in April. Zach Mozher was the high scorer among all 7th graders at the four regional meets and Amaan Rather and and Stanley Chen tied for second place top scorers in the region for 8th graders. The St. Anne’s seventh grade qualifying team includes Farah El-Jazzar, Zach Mozher, Niha Mukkamala, Jordan Myrick, and Aina Puri. The eighth grade qualifying team includes Emma Applegate, Caroline Bennett, Stanley Chen, Jiya Patel, Luke Ratliff, and Amaan Rather.

Only the top scorers from the four regional meets qualify for Math League’s State Invitational. Math League Coach Kelsey Main is proud of her “mathletes” creative problem solving, persistence, creativity, and teamwork in the competitions.

The Delaware Math League is sponsored by the Delaware Council of Teachers of Mathematics, or DCTM. The purpose of Math League is to cultivate an interest in mathematics through team competition. Located in Middletown, DE, St. Anne’s Episcopal School (stannesde.org) is a Preschool (age 3) through Grade 8 co-ed independent day school that focuses on academic excellence and spiritual growth in a small, family-oriented and diverse community. Founded by visionary educators from St. Andrew’s School in 2002, the school’s r academic program prepares students for honors course work in the finest area high schools through its commitment to intellectual, spiritual, physical, social, and artistic growth and character development.