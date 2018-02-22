The Artists’ Gallery Features Nancy R. Thomas in “Views from the Lighthouse”

by

On First Friday, the Artists’ Gallery will present the newest body of work by Nancy R.Thomas in “Views from the Lighthouse.” Each year, Nancy and four other artists, including the owners of Easton’s Troika Gallery, meet in Delaware for two weeks of painting and camaraderie. This annual trip has taken place each October for the past twenty years.

The artists have been privileged to stay in a lighthouse replica for the past five years, complete with panoramic views of waterways and marsh grasses. Because of this, the artists no longer have to wander in search of inspiration for painting; they merely step outside and behold breathtaking views in every direction. Thomas and her colleagues are very grateful to their benefactor, the late Sam Burke, and to his sons who continue to allow them this cherished opportunity. “Views from the Lighthouse” will feature Nancy’s oil paintings from the past two years at the lighthouse and will open on First Friday, March 2nd, with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Everyone is invited to come and meet the artist.

Thomas has been a partner with The Artists’ Gallery since 2010. She is a member, and past president of the Working Artists Forum, a former member of the Washington Watercolor Association and a signature member of the Baltimore Watercolor Society. Nancy previously opened The White Squirrel Gallery in Queenstown with her sister, the late Linda Regenhardt. She has been a resident artist on the Eastern Shore since 1994 and has a home gallery, Meadow Wood Studio & Gallery in Ridgely, Maryland.

The Artists’ Gallery is located at 239 High Street in Chestertown and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10-5 and on Sundays from 12:30-4:30 p.m. For more information about Nancy and The Artists’ Gallery, please see their website at www.theartistsgalleryctown.com.