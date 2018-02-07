Letter to Editor: Bidding Farewell from Tractor Supply in Chestertown

by

I am a local born and raised here in Kent County MD and have worked for Tractor Supply for the past year and a half as a member of the management team.

It is with great sadness that I am writing this. As many of you may have already noticed, I have not been there in a few months. This is due to a severe medical condition diagnosed in early September of 2017. I will no longer be one of the wonderful management team members at Tractor Supply and will be leaving indefinitely to address and handle my medical needs on Feb 23, 2018.

At this time I would like to thank all of my loyal and wonderful customers and business partnerships for their business and a chance of getting to know the community. It was my pleasure to serve and help you with all your pet, livestock, farm, lawn garden, truck, home and personal needs while there.

I would also like to thank Tractor Supply for their full support during this time and say it was my pleasure to work for you. I enjoyed serving my local community and working for a company that gave back so much to a lot of wonderful programs in our local community such as 4-H, FFA, Humane Society of Kent County, Shop with a Cop with the Kent County Sheriff’s Department and Chestertown Police and so many more.

I have the utmost confidence that the managers and team members will be able to help you with your needs from this point out. As well as welcome the new store manager, and the new assistant manager to the team.

Thank you all for a wonderful year and half and your support

Michael Davis-Haithcock