Two Exceptional Exhibits Open Friday at RiverArts

by

The RiverArts galleries offer two exceptional exhibits for the month of February. Opening reception is First Friday, February 2, 5 to 8 pm.

In the main gallery, ‘Colorblind: The Art of Black and White,” artists invite viewers to discover the power and beauty of an image reduced to its essential black and white values. The show includes works in all media: traditional, and abstract drawings, sculpture, fiber, ceramics, and photographs. There will be a curator and artist talk on Thursday, February 8, 5:30 pm.

“Elements,” a Joanne S. Scott retrospective on view in the studio gallery, features acrylics, watercolors, etchings, and lithographs, primarily from the past five years She has lived on or near water all her life, thus her imagery reflects that.

Joanne has taught watercolor and exhibited her watercolor works widely in the area. In 1960 she expanded her painting to the medium of acrylics. She became involved in the local art organizations and founded the Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts Anne Arundel County Cultural Arts Center in 1981. There will be a separate reception for Joanne Scott on Saturday, February 10, 2 – 5 pm.

Both exhibits are on view through Saturday, February 25.

For more information visit www.chestertownriverarts.org call RiverArts at 410 778 6300.

Chestertown RiverArts is located at 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 – (in the breezeway). Winter Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11 AM to 5:30 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 5:30PM, and open on First Fridays until 8 PM.