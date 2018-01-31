Mid-Shore Arts: The MSO Combine Silent Film and Music to End Winter Blues

by

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra had an interesting programming challenge a few months ago as they were flushing out their expanded schedule this season with a February concert. In short, what was the best way to beat the winter blues?

With the Eastern Shore just recently having to endure an unusually cold January, and with February’s forecast not looking that much better, this was not the time to roll out Mahler’s Symphony #9. But it was an excellent opportunity to reuse a popular strategy used since the arrival of cinema more than a hundred years ago when silent films were paired with symphonic sounds to chase away melancholy seasonal lows.

The answer, according to MSO president Jeffrey Parker, was to blend the pure brilliance of classic silent films with the sounds of Broadway and more upbeat classics. Add in the remarkable voice of soloist Alexis Tantau, and the Shore’s favorite orchestra will take the stage at the Avalon on Feb 8 for a particular tonic for the audience to withstand winter’s adversity, at least for another month.

We checked in with Jeffrey about the evening’s plans at Mason’s for a short overview.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. Please go here for ticket information here