Learn to Attract Pollinators Feb. 14 with Horticulturist Ruth Clausen

Most people realize that our food supply would be compromised completely without bees, butterflies, wasps, bats and other pollinators whose very existence is threatened by climate change, decreasing habitat and pesticide use. The good news, however, is that gardens planted with native plants can help to slow the decline of these critical creatures. On Wed., Feb. 14, learn how to provide pollinator-friendly food and habitat when author and horticulturist Ruth Rogers Clausen presents Native Plants to Attract Butterflies, Bees & Other Pollinators.

A native of Wales, Clausen trained as a horticulturist in England and has lived and worked in the United States for many years. She has taught and lectured widely over her lengthy career and has served as an advisor and judge for botanical gardens and flower shows across the country and around the world. A former horticulture editor for Country Living Gardener, she has written several books, including Perennials for American Gardens, co-authored with the late Nicolas H. Ekstrom. Others include Dreamscaping and 50 Beautiful Deer-Resistant Plants. Clausen has received a Quill and Trowel Award from the Garden Writers Association and has written for the American Garden Guides series. She also has contributed to Country Gardens, Brooklyn Botanic Garden’s Handbooks and Reader’s Digest Books.

Presented by Adkins Arboretum in partnership with the Garden Club of the Eastern Shore, the talk will be held at the Talbot County Free Library’s Easton Branch beginning at 11:15 a.m. It is free and open to the public, though advance registration is appreciated at adkinsarboretum.org or by calling 410-634-2847, ext. 0.

Adkins Arboretum is a 400-acre native garden and preserve at the headwaters of the Tuckahoe Creek in Caroline County. Open year round, the Arboretum offers educational programs for all ages about nature and gardening. For more information, visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 0.