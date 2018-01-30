League of Women Voters of Kent County Meeting February 7

by

On Wednesday evening, February 7 at 7:00 PM the LWVKC will join with the Goldstein Program for Public Affairs at Washington College for a discussion of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy, otherwise known as DACA. The speakers will be Estela Vianey Ramírez, Assistant Director of the Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center in Easton, MD and Ivette Riera Salarich, Court Liaison/Outreach Coordinator for Pro Bono of Kent and Queen Anne’s counties. Ms. Ramírez is herself a DACA recipient, having come to the United States from Honduras as a child with her mother and brother to escape the violence in her country. Ms. Salarich is from Barcelona, Spain and earned a law degree in her own country and practiced law there. She is currently moving toward an American law degree. This event is free and open to the public. It will be held in Hynson Lounge at Washington College. The most convenient parking locations on campus are in Lots B (by the stadium) and C (behind the theater). For more information call: 410-810-1883.